Will Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is 285.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 8.32% and 39.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 106.37% off its SMA200. COCP registered -8.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0299.

The stock witnessed a 20.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.12%, and is -13.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.78% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $96.55M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 394.69% and -35.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.60%).

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $450k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 20.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.38% while institutional investors hold 27.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.66M, and float is at 32.23M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 16.73% of the Float.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.