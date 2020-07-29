A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is 530.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $33.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -159.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.79, the stock is -14.97% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.43 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 139.24% off its SMA200. INO registered 645.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 376.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.48.

The stock witnessed a -30.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.20%, and is -23.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 13.40% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $2.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.23. Distance from 52-week low is 985.64% and -38.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-137.90%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $2.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 500.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,819.10% in year-over-year returns.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.69% while institutional investors hold 30.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.10M, and float is at 154.65M with Short Float at 19.14%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIES PETER, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that KIES PETER sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $24.95 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that KIES PETER (CFO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $26.50 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Humeau Laurent (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 19,467 shares at an average price of $14.70 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 63,433 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.38% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -5.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.91% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.