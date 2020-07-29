Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) up 16.98% since start of the year

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) is 16.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.47% off the consensus price target high of $1.14 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.47% higher than the price target low of $1.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 30.57% and 37.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 12.95% at the moment leaves the stock 46.43% off its SMA200. AAU registered -8.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5157 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4358.

The stock witnessed a 46.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.28%, and is 18.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 224.85% and -15.98% from its 52-week high.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 17.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.03M, and float is at 111.65M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 16.37% of the Float.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 123.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.17% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.