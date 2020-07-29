Analysts suggest Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) could spike 99.92% in a year

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is -83.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.92% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.92% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -24.41% and -64.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.53 million and changing 12.79% at the moment leaves the stock -82.14% off its SMA200. GLBS registered -92.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5761.

The stock witnessed a -39.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.19%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.57% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $29.35M and $14.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.84% and -94.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -682.80% this year.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.24% while institutional investors hold 2.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.26M, and float is at 6.06M with Short Float at 40.67%. Institutions hold 1.56% of the Float.