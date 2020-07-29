Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Is Down -12.05% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) is -12.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The APEX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.86% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.86% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 0.22% and 6.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -5.38% off its SMA200. APEX registered -50.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5903.

The stock witnessed a 12.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.26%, and is 8.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.42% over the week and 17.80% over the month.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $3.85M and $20.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.85% and -71.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apex Global Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX), with 889.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.97% while institutional investors hold 36.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.57M, and float is at 4.65M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 30.54% of the Float.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.