Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) picks momentum as shares rise 9.48%

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) is -78.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $5.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -34.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 5.54% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 13.06% at the moment leaves the stock -68.05% off its SMA200. CSU registered -87.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.44%.

The stock witnessed a -9.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.01%, and is 9.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.66% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) has around 4202 employees, a market worth around $21.02M and $439.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.89% and -88.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Senior Living Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.41M, and float is at 21.57M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fryar Michael, the company’s SVP-Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Fryar Michael sold 1,743 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $1040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39305.0 shares.

Capital Senior Living Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Falke Jeremy (SVP-Human Resources) sold a total of 1,047 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.60 per share for $624.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41422.0 shares of the CSU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, BRICKMAN DAVID R (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) acquired 6,300 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $4939.0. The insider now directly holds 315,571 shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU).

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading -6.64% down over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is -18.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.