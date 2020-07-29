CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) growth is a big Buy opportunity

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is -81.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -26.67% lower than the price target low of $0.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -18.91% and -28.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.07 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -71.96% off its SMA200. CBL registered -80.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2783 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4159.

The stock witnessed a -33.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.65%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.86% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $35.09M and $738.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -89.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) is a “Sell”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $146.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), with 34M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.71% while institutional investors hold 78.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.13M, and float is at 156.50M with Short Float at 11.83%. Institutions hold 64.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.13 million shares valued at $5.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.61% of the CBL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.82 million shares valued at $1.97 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Contrarius Investment Management Limited which holds 9.66 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $1.93 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D sold 31,818 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $6421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D (CEO) sold a total of 310,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.20 per share for $61380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.75 million shares of the CBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, LEBOVITZ MICHAEL I (President) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $30165.0. The insider now directly holds 704,351 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading -2.28% down over the past 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is 45.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.24% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.