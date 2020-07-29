Dissecting Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -74.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 5.75% and 7.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.19 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -46.46% off its SMA200. CPE registered -73.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3291 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4731.

The stock witnessed a 5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.03%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $460.04M and $808.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.40 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.95% and -76.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $191.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), with 8.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 111.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 396.68M, and float is at 385.86M with Short Float at 15.49%. Institutions hold 108.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 59.34 million shares valued at $32.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.95% of the CPE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.1 million shares valued at $23.06 million to account for 10.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 32.05 million shares representing 8.07% and valued at over $17.56 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 22.76 million with a market value of $12.47 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON S P IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON S P IV sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $24000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Conaway Gregory F (Vice President & CAO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $0.48 per share for $48000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $51610.0. The insider now directly holds 1,493,750 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -68.01% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -38.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.88% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 85.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.