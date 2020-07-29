Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:KODK Stock Is Going Next

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 70.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $4.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.32% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -694.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -694.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is 263.64% and 233.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 264.5 million and changing 203.05% at the moment leaves the stock 198.88% off its SMA200. KODK registered 233.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 123.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.56.

The stock witnessed a 245.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 246.72%, and is 260.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.50% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4922 employees, a market worth around $353.89M and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 429.33% and 66.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.30%).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -280.10% this year.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), with 28.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.43% while institutional investors hold 80.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.60M, and float is at 8.18M with Short Float at 20.89%. Institutions hold 27.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 4.96 million shares valued at $8.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the KODK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.38 million shares valued at $2.38 million to account for 3.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.65 million shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $1.13 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $0.79 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Philippe D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $11100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that CONTINENZA JAMES V (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 46,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.22 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the KODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Katz Philippe D (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $12400.0. The insider now directly holds 111,368 shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 16.01% up over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is -57.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.99% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.23.