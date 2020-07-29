Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is 64.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 32.64% and 45.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 122.35 million and changing 36.48% at the moment leaves the stock 69.74% off its SMA200. XELA registered -75.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5095 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3448.

The stock witnessed a 24.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 217.08%, and is 29.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.87% over the week and 14.52% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 22700 employees, a market worth around $101.43M and $1.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 679.07% and -78.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $388.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), with 21.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.47% while institutional investors hold 89.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.20M, and float is at 60.70M with Short Float at 10.57%. Institutions hold 76.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 27.78 million shares valued at $5.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.83% of the XELA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenlight Capital, Inc. with 7.52 million shares valued at $1.54 million to account for 5.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 3.1 million shares representing 2.10% and valued at over $0.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $0.51 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.