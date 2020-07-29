Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 217.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $93.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $33.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.54% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.22% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.75, the stock is -33.65% and -32.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.95 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 58.75% off its SMA200. NKLA registered 226.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.51.

The stock witnessed a -48.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.61%, and is -17.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 10.73% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $13.41B and $0.42M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 536.89. Distance from 52-week low is 222.34% and -65.16% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.90M, and float is at 130.12M with Short Float at 10.34%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.