Here is a breakdown of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) stock performance

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) is -71.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $13.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The SONM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 23.17% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.34 million and changing 14.71% at the moment leaves the stock -47.32% off its SMA200. SONM registered -91.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8708 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5674.

The stock witnessed a 26.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.44%, and is 15.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.13% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) has around 403 employees, a market worth around $67.72M and $102.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.00% and -92.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.60%).

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Analyst Forecasts

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $14.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -205.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM), with 7.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.11% while institutional investors hold 79.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.61M, and float is at 14.46M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 51.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 3.69 million shares valued at $2.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.67% of the SONM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 2.21 million shares valued at $1.55 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cannell Capital LLC which holds 0.76 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $0.53 million, while Worth Venture Partners, LLC holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilkinson Thomas Wiley, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Thomas Wiley bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Sonim Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Hochschild Maurice (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $0.75 per share for $11250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SONM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Howe Alan B (Director) acquired 13,333 shares at an average price of $0.75 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 132,333 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM).