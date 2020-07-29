Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) a good stock to buy now?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is 0.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $10.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 47.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is 9.27% and 14.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.46 million and changing 12.65% at the moment leaves the stock -16.72% off its SMA200. SPPI registered -51.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2317 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8756.

The stock witnessed a 18.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.74%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 109.51% and -65.47% from its 52-week high.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $70k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -94.40% in year-over-year returns.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI), with 7.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.39% while institutional investors hold 71.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.78M, and float is at 109.42M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 67.16% of the Float.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGahan Keith M, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that McGahan Keith M sold 13,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $3.36 per share for a total of $46640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that McGahan Keith M (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 15,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $3.21 per share for $50631.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, LEBEL FRANCOIS (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 4,167 shares at an average price of $3.35 for $13959.0. The insider now directly holds 292,729 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 18.24% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 30.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.88% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.44.