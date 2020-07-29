Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is 127.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 58.77% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -5.80% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock 35.25% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -41.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3351 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9345.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.83%, and is -14.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.82% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $169.43M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.54% and -44.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2576.60%).

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $160k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -96.10% year-over-year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.90M, and float is at 40.55M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Syntone Ventures LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Syntone Ventures LLC bought 823,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.82 million shares.