Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.53% Upside

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is 13.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.53% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.53% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is 19.24% and 32.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 7.91% at the moment leaves the stock 31.17% off its SMA200. PSTV registered -67.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2160 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9358.

The stock witnessed a 24.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.79%, and is 16.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.43% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $10.32M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 193.23% and -88.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.50%).

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.60% year-over-year.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), with 30.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 18.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.88M, and float is at 3.85M with Short Float at 6.81%. Institutions hold 18.84% of the Float.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEDRICK MARC H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HEDRICK MARC H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $10500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5167.0 shares.