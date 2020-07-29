Positives for AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) as stock loss in recent trading

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) is 44.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $44.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUDC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.55% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.08% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.21, the stock is 5.66% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -16.87% at the moment leaves the stock 40.70% off its SMA200. AUDC registered 90.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.20.

The stock witnessed a 19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.49%, and is -4.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $205.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 197.93 and Fwd P/E is 28.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.44% and -17.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AudioCodes Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $53.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), with 9.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.86% while institutional investors hold 52.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.54M, and float is at 23.40M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 36.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with over 1.19 million shares valued at $28.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.04% of the AUDC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oberweis Asset Management Inc. with 1.17 million shares valued at $28.06 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $27.69 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $27.53 million.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 0.12% up over the past 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -9.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.62% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.