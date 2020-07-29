Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) stock Surged by 3.97% yesterday

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is 47.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $25.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The RST stock was last observed hovering at around $25.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.74, the stock is 42.33% and 47.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 56.89% off its SMA200. RST registered 17.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.00.

The stock witnessed a 64.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.55%, and is 11.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.26% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) has around 746 employees, a market worth around $647.64M and $185.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.15% and 3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (89.60%).

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rosetta Stone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $47.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.65% while institutional investors hold 96.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.80M, and float is at 23.59M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 92.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.29 million shares valued at $32.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the RST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.6 million shares valued at $22.37 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.56 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $21.93 million, while Voss Capital, LLC holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $20.27 million.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOGUE GEORGE A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOGUE GEORGE A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $14.53 per share for a total of $14530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3600.0 shares.

Rosetta Stone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Hulett Mathew N (Co-President) sold a total of 1,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $20.00 per share for $22020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50752.0 shares of the RST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Gaehde Nicholas C (Co-President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 61,642 shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST).

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) that is -23.94% lower over the past 12 months. K12 Inc. (LRN) is 54.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.76% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.