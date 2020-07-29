Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) is -19.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The TYHT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -0.51% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing -12.88% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. TYHT registered -33.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5359 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5038.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.09%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.64% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $13.85M and $26.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.11% and -52.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.10% this year.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Shineco Inc. (TYHT), with 6.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.99% while institutional investors hold 4.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.33M, and float is at 22.25M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 3.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.79 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.88% of the TYHT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 38561.0 shares valued at $16966.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 34474.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $21625.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 8839.0 with a market value of $3889.0.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -10.98% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -20.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -141.3% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 49900.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.