Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is 54.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $15.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOHU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $9.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.31% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -124.16% lower than the price target low of $7.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.26, the stock is 61.38% and 88.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 11.00% at the moment leaves the stock 81.61% off its SMA200. SOHU registered 36.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 59.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a 93.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.58%, and is 51.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.17% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $620.50M and $1.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.52. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.04% and 9.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sohu.com Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $433.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), with 10.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.00% while institutional investors hold 75.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.27M, and float is at 29.06M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 55.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 3.87 million shares valued at $24.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the SOHU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.14 million shares valued at $19.59 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd which holds 2.01 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $12.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $7.3 million.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.