Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) is 62.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $5.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -71.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -71.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 61.38% and 58.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 41.99% at the moment leaves the stock 34.85% off its SMA200. SBPH registered -43.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 51.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6031 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3949.

The stock witnessed a 67.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.18%, and is 46.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.10% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 221.25% and -49.90% from its 52-week high.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.97% while institutional investors hold 37.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.52M, and float is at 15.69M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 32.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 0.95 million shares valued at $0.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.57% of the SBPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 2.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiedemann Advisors, LLC which holds 0.36 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $0.34 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.97% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eichler Kurt M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eichler Kurt M sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $1.26 per share for a total of $50540.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Freve Jonathan (CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $3.04 per share for $15200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17482.0 shares of the SBPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Driscoll Martin J (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.83 for $14150.0. The insider now directly holds 90,400 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH).

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -9.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.12% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 71120.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.