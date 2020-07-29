Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Volatility At 13.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -79.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $13.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -20.50% and -23.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -62.85% off its SMA200. SNDL registered a loss of -76.14% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8569 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0662.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.27%, and is -22.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.64% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has around 868 employees, a market worth around $68.38M and $72.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.22% and -95.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $16.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), with 37.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.25% while institutional investors hold 21.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.32M, and float is at 82.65M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 14.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.08 million shares valued at $4.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.59% of the SNDL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP with 1.11 million shares valued at $0.71 million to account for 1.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $0.58 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $0.3 million.