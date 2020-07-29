Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) turns bearish with loss of -0.04 points

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) is 171.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 13.88% and 19.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -8.46% at the moment leaves the stock 91.41% off its SMA200. SCON registered -44.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2903.

The stock witnessed a 25.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.45%, and is 6.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $13.30M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 306.39% and -51.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-619.20%).

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), with 5.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 5.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.28M, and float is at 19.28M with Short Float at 6.26%. Institutions hold 5.31% of the Float.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.