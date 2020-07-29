Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) – The -30.4% Downside Potential Remains

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is 108.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $1.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -30.4% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -30.4% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is 117.98% and 119.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67.65 million and changing 123.29% at the moment leaves the stock 100.64% off its SMA200. SYPR registered 71.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 58.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7586 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7778.

The stock witnessed a 115.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.28%, and is 120.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.52% over the week and 16.06% over the month.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $33.48M and $90.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.69% and 7.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sypris Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $20.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR), with 10.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.34% while institutional investors hold 17.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.99M, and float is at 11.09M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 8.86% of the Float.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading -2.48% down over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -36.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.03% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.