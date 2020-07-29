TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) is 14.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $21.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCRR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.82% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 37.38% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.28, the stock is 6.67% and 15.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 23.12% off its SMA200. TCRR registered 7.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.20.

The stock witnessed a 4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.40%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.12% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 178.77% and -22.70% from its 52-week high.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.70% this year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.58% while institutional investors hold 89.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.01M, and float is at 19.14M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 84.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.05 million shares valued at $31.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.83% of the TCRR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.37 million shares valued at $26.09 million to account for 14.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 1.77 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $13.68 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $10.55 million.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibson Neil W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Neil W sold 648 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $7.94 per share for a total of $5145.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Gibson Neil W (Director) sold a total of 3,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $7.41 per share for $23267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 648.0 shares of the TCRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Gibson Neil W (Director) disposed off 3,120 shares at an average price of $6.83 for $21310.0. The insider now directly holds 3,788 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR).