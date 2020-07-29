The decline in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is 100.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $19.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.54% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -87.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.99, the stock is 6.18% and 39.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing -7.58% at the moment leaves the stock 91.05% off its SMA200. BE registered 45.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 73.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.99.

The stock witnessed a 92.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.17%, and is -12.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1518 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $741.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 514.34% and -23.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $171.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), with 7.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.82% while institutional investors hold 55.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.76M, and float is at 88.03M with Short Float at 23.38%. Institutions hold 52.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 10.76 million shares valued at $56.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the BE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.05 million shares valued at $31.63 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.17 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $27.02 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $17.05 million.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venkataraman Swaminathan, the company’s EVP & CTO. SEC filings show that Venkataraman Swaminathan sold 338,847 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $15.09 per share for a total of $5.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that PILLAI HARI (EVP of CIG) sold a total of 27,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $14.50 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54710.0 shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Brennan Susan Seilheimer (EVP & COO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 181,854 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).