These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) is -11.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGRP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 47.86% and 48.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 40.26% at the moment leaves the stock 19.01% off its SMA200. SGRP registered 55.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8820.

The stock witnessed a 53.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.35%, and is 45.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) has around 735 employees, a market worth around $24.64M and $257.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.50. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.09% and -16.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPAR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 252.50% this year.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), with 12.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.34% while institutional investors hold 16.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.11M, and float is at 7.99M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 6.73% of the Float.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEGRETO JAMES R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SEGRETO JAMES R sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $44285.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

SPAR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that SEGRETO JAMES R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $1.24 per share for $12410.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34001.0 shares of the SGRP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, SEGRETO JAMES R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 27,000 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $34790.0. The insider now directly holds 44,001 shares of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP).

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading -60.40% down over the past 12 months. Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is -20.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 61.19% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4440.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.