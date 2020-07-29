Things appear to be looking up for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is 92.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is 30.84% and 51.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 105.32% off its SMA200. ASM registered 55.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5437.

The stock witnessed a 69.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.66%, and is 22.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $83.14M and $32.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.33. Profit margin for the company is -96.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 335.12% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Analyst Forecasts

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $8.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.77% while institutional investors hold 8.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.27M, and float is at 74.37M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 7.95% of the Float.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 68.36% up over the past 12 months. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 138.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.0% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.