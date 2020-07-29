This Indicator Is Supporting SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is -19.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 24.35% and 41.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.63% off its SMA200. SPI registered -25.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1308 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1099.

The stock witnessed a 45.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.36%, and is 17.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.51% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $23.90M and $97.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.73% and -62.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI), with 7.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.33% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.66M, and float is at 7.20M with Short Float at 0.35%.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.