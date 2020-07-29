Top attractive stock of the week – Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is 475.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $3.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTFT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.89% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.89% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 22.98% and 73.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 162.47% off its SMA200. FTFT registered 141.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6640 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1719.

The stock witnessed a 137.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.37%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 17.61% over the month.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $93.14M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 516.67% and -30.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), with 28.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.61% while institutional investors hold 1.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.15M, and float is at 13.38M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barclays PLC with over 73209.0 shares valued at $76869.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the FTFT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 23108.0 shares valued at $24263.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) that is trading 20.00% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.81% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.