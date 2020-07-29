Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -58.00% Change This Year

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) is -58.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.15% off the consensus price target high of $2.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.15% higher than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -8.57% and -13.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -8.22% at the moment leaves the stock -44.26% off its SMA200. TRCH registered -78.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3743 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4620.

The stock witnessed a -8.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.31%, and is -7.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.44% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $32.85M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.39% and -79.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $85k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 194.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.70% in year-over-year returns.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH), with 21.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.45% while institutional investors hold 10.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.60M, and float is at 77.22M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 7.93% of the Float.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.