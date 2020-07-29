TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX: TRXC) is -69.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $18.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRXC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.86% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is 20.60% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.49 million and changing 17.13% at the moment leaves the stock -68.06% off its SMA200. TRXC registered -97.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4911 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6748.

The stock witnessed a -21.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.27%, and is 17.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.16% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $35.48M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.50% and -97.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.90%).

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransEnterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $440k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.00% year-over-year.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), with 4.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.23% while institutional investors hold 24.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.76M, and float is at 41.20M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 22.77% of the Float.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Biffi Andrea, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Biffi Andrea bought 151,219 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

TransEnterix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Starling William N JR (Director) sold a total of 9,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $1.42 per share for $13648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11968.0 shares of the TRXC stock.