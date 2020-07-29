vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) is 73.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTVT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is 26.22% and 13.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 36.03% off its SMA200. VTVT registered 113.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4775 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4491.

The stock witnessed a 30.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.15%, and is 21.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $209.42M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.84% and -30.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.00%).

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -99.10% in year-over-year returns.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), with 34.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 76.63% while institutional investors hold 8.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.46M, and float is at 9.80M with Short Float at 19.37%. Institutions hold 1.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 1.06 million shares valued at $2.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.38% of the VTVT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.31 million shares valued at $0.59 million to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.3 million shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $0.56 million, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.52 million.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KOZLOV HERSH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOZLOV HERSH bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that PERELMAN RONALD O (10% Owner) bought a total of 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.60 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.73 million shares of the VTVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, PERELMAN RONALD O (10% Owner) acquired 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 34,106,212 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT).