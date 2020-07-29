Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is -28.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.65% higher than the price target low of $1.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is 23.85% and 27.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -9.63% at the moment leaves the stock -8.47% off its SMA200. WPRT registered -40.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3271 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5153.

The stock witnessed a 44.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.88%, and is 31.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.67% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has around 1294 employees, a market worth around $230.85M and $299.37M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.78. Distance from 52-week low is 141.43% and -50.15% from its 52-week high.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $31.89M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -30.90% year-over-year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), with 19.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.95% while institutional investors hold 29.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.60M, and float is at 116.94M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 24.99% of the Float.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading -0.90% down over the past 12 months. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is -5.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.15% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.