What should you know before buying stock in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is -47.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEZS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -3.05% and -41.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -45.31% off its SMA200. AEZS registered -80.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8520.

The stock witnessed a -42.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.74%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 13.25% over the month.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $11.98M and $1.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.59% and -81.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (628.40%).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.50% this year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), with 6.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 10.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.52M, and float is at 19.66M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 10.82% of the Float.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 20.45% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -8.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 91.82% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 56190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.