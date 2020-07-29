Which institution holds the most shares in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is -68.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -20.20% and -21.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -52.32% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -76.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6125.

The stock witnessed a -38.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.36%, and is -14.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $21.14M and $418.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.92% and -78.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Destination XL Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $57.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.10% in year-over-year returns.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), with 8.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.84% while institutional investors hold 82.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.76M, and float is at 42.38M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 69.84% of the Float.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC sold 164,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $57618.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.09 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $0.43 per share for $27703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.26 million shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $10838.0. The insider now directly holds 5,321,366 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -33.09% down over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -20.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.48% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.