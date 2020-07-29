Which Institutions Own Shares In Avinger Inc. (AVGR)?

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) is -57.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVGR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.71% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 65.71% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 34.99% and 28.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.44 million and changing 12.03% at the moment leaves the stock -32.44% off its SMA200. AVGR registered -77.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4871.

The stock witnessed a 55.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.94%, and is 10.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.27% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $25.05M and $9.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.04% and -79.82% from its 52-week high.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $1.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.20% in year-over-year returns.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Avinger Inc. (AVGR), with 153.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 13.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.34M, and float is at 31.25M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 13.35% of the Float.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Avinger Inc. (AVGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times.