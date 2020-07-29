Who are the Institutional Holders in SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)?

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) is -32.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.76 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLQT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.32% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 27.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is -22.69% and -28.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -8.30% at the moment leaves the stock -28.73% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.42.

The stock witnessed a -29.19% loss in the last 1 month and is -16.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $464.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.65 and Fwd P/E is 27.04. Distance from 52-week low is 14.97% and -37.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $119.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.00% this year.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.67M, and float is at 114.88M with Short Float at 2.42%.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 28 times.