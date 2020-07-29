Who is the Top Investor In Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is 160.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 2.50% and 8.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing -4.69% at the moment leaves the stock 89.37% off its SMA200. VISL registered -39.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3639.

The stock witnessed a 13.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 182.55%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 13.24% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $54.55M and $26.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 503.64% and -55.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-181.40%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), with 226.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 8.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.28M, and float is at 82.55M with Short Float at 9.23%. Institutions hold 8.07% of the Float.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.