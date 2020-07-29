Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) is 100.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMDI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 17.19% and 25.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.24 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock 90.74% off its SMA200. TMDI registered -56.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9497 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5040.

The stock witnessed a 17.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 263.40%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 714.00% and -63.32% from its 52-week high.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), with 99.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 3.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.83M, and float is at 59.84M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 3.55% of the Float.