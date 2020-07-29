Why has 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) gained 4.24% in last trading?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) is -4.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -6.35% and -8.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock -18.78% off its SMA200. NMTR registered -49.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5756 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6017.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is -8.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.21% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.39% and -58.86% from its 52-week high.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), with 9.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.24% while institutional investors hold 3.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.25M, and float is at 56.15M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 2.73% of the Float.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.