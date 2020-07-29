Why MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is the topic of conversation today

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) is 9.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $13.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNOV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.6% off its average median price target of $19.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is 25.76% and 31.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing -32.73% at the moment leaves the stock 24.09% off its SMA200. MNOV registered -21.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.28.

The stock witnessed a 30.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.04%, and is 28.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.10% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 165.23% and -44.15% from its 52-week high.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediciNova Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in MediciNova Inc. (MNOV), with 5.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.30% while institutional investors hold 25.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.95M, and float is at 39.57M with Short Float at 6.04%. Institutions hold 21.82% of the Float.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Matsuda Kazuko, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Matsuda Kazuko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $3.62 per share for a total of $7240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

MediciNova Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that IWAKI YUICHI (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.10 per share for $62000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the MNOV stock.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 49.60% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 20.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.62% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.94.