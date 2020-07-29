Why Shares of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Are Going Crazy

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.05% off the consensus price target high of $3.05 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 77.05% higher than the price target low of $3.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 21.71% and 20.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.95 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock 12.39% off its SMA200. IGC registered -44.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5469.

The stock witnessed a 37.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.03%, and is 20.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 9.59% over the month.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $27.90M and $4.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.16% and -46.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Analyst Forecasts

India Globalization Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC), with 6.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.78% while institutional investors hold 4.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.33M, and float is at 33.48M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 3.93% of the Float.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading -60.72% down over the past 12 months. Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) is -21.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.84% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.