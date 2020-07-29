Why should you buy stock in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)?

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) is 65.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The VGZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.18% off the consensus price target high of $2.94 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.78% higher than the price target low of $1.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 28.74% and 31.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock 63.56% off its SMA200. VGZ registered 29.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7428.

The stock witnessed a 40.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.78%, and is 25.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.68% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -9.09% from its 52-week high.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), with 3.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 31.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.70M, and float is at 97.08M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 30.43% of the Float.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 185.86% higher over the past 12 months. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is 17.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.49% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.