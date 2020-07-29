Will Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) is 80.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $3.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNGX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -30.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 22.45% and 30.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.42 million and changing 22.54% at the moment leaves the stock 47.55% off its SMA200. SNGX registered 119.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0454 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0666.

The stock witnessed a 24.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.00%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $69.87M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 207.06% and -26.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-662.00%).

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soligenix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $700k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.70% in year-over-year returns.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), with 940.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 9.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.41M, and float is at 19.33M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 8.83% of the Float.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZELDIS JEROME B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZELDIS JEROME B bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $0.93 per share for a total of $1850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22917.0 shares.

Soligenix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J (Chairman, CEO and President) bought a total of 10,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $0.93 per share for $10016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53095.0 shares of the SNGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Parks Diane L. (Director) acquired 14,940 shares at an average price of $0.93 for $13870.0. The insider now directly holds 14,940 shares of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX).

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.38% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 20.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.44% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.