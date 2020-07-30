A peek at Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): Who has invested in It?

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) is 92.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The GAU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.86% off the consensus price target high of $2.28 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -32.14% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 19.11% and 39.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 81.43% off its SMA200. GAU registered 136.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3951 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2348.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.39%, and is 17.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 11.96. Distance from 52-week low is 230.36% and -0.54% from its 52-week high.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galiano Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.80% this year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), with 403.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 49.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.16M, and float is at 221.99M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 49.10% of the Float.