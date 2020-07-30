Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Volatility At 9.31%, Should You Add A Position?

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is -39.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $0.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -110.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -4.17% and -13.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -15.77% off its SMA200. AXAS registered -75.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2489 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2177.

The stock witnessed a -14.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.23%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $37.42M and $110.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.52. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.44% and -77.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -60.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.80% in year-over-year returns.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), with 4.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 40.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.72M, and float is at 162.91M with Short Float at 5.52%. Institutions hold 39.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.47 million shares valued at $1.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.83% of the AXAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.92 million shares valued at $0.96 million to account for 4.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 3.85 million shares representing 2.29% and valued at over $0.47 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WENDEL STEPHEN T, the company’s VP – Contracts and Marketing. SEC filings show that WENDEL STEPHEN T bought 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $0.28 per share for a total of $9906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that WATSON ROBERT L G (President/CEO) bought a total of 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $0.28 per share for $9906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) acquired 35,380 shares at an average price of $0.28 for $9906.0. The insider now directly holds 60,107 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -68.01% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.16% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.