Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) – The 69.41% Upside Potential Remains

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is -78.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $7.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.41% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.41% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -2.26% and -7.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -64.56% off its SMA200. AMPY registered -67.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4391 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3553.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.44%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.07% over the week and 13.21% over the month.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $52.58M and $268.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 163.96% and -83.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $43.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.40% year-over-year.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), with 7.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.33% while institutional investors hold 105.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.57M, and float is at 30.12M with Short Float at 8.27%. Institutions hold 84.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with over 10.42 million shares valued at $5.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.05% of the AMPY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brigade Capital Management, LLC with 3.96 million shares valued at $2.24 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lasry, Marc which holds 2.56 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $1.45 million, while Trust Asset Management LLC holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $1.87 million.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $32250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.75 million shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $1.56 per share for $23400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.77 million shares of the AMPY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $24600.0. The insider now directly holds 3,788,088 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY).