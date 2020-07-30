ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) stock Surged by 27.65% yesterday

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) is -35.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 20.44% and 19.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 27.65% at the moment leaves the stock 6.97% off its SMA200. ARC registered -51.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9774 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9731.

The stock witnessed a 14.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.89%, and is -20.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 14.68% over the month.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $39.51M and $373.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.24% and -41.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $98.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC), with 8.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.42% while institutional investors hold 69.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.68M, and float is at 35.02M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 55.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.25 million shares valued at $2.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the ARC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.52 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 2.05 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $1.66 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $1.39 million.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MEALY MARK W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEALY MARK W bought 1,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MEALY MARK W (Director) bought a total of 15,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $0.59 per share for $8819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ARC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, MEALY MARK W (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $22130.0. The insider now directly holds 206,645 shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC).

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) that is trading -5.52% down over the past 12 months. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is -52.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.09% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.