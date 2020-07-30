Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ARCT Stock Is Going Next

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 411.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $63.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $55.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.54% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -71.52% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.17, the stock is 0.26% and 14.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 132.82% off its SMA200. ARCT registered 345.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 413.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.51.

The stock witnessed a 25.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.45%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.74% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $19.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 171.60. Distance from 52-week low is 524.79% and -16.20% from its 52-week high.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $3.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.90% year-over-year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), with 5.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.93% while institutional investors hold 44.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.52M, and float is at 13.33M with Short Float at 9.24%. Institutions hold 30.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.56 million shares valued at $21.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the ARCT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $5.44 million to account for 1.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 0.26 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $3.56 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $3.47 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kummerfeld Keith C. SEC filings show that Kummerfeld Keith C bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $33.33 per share for a total of $14999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950.0 shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Payne Joseph E (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $31.69 per share for $31690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, SASSINE ANDY (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $29.74 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 273,245 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).