CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is -30.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -10.20% and 15.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 8.50% at the moment leaves the stock 29.87% off its SMA200. CBAT registered -16.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8457 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6128.

The stock witnessed a 8.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.05%, and is -7.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.61% over the week and 19.65% over the month.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $52.66M and $23.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.39% and -48.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), with 27.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.78% while institutional investors hold 1.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.29M, and float is at 20.29M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 0.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 91249.0 shares valued at $37412.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.14% of the CBAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 86300.0 shares valued at $35383.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd bought 2,151,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.7 million shares.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Li Yunfei (CEO) bought a total of 2,062,619 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.48 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.73 million shares of the CBAT stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading -24.71% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 83.09% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.